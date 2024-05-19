IPOH, May 19 — The flood in Perak has completely subsided this evening and all victims were allowed to return home.

Perak Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement today said the last temporary relief centre (PPS) operating in Taiping district at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Matang was closed at 3pm today.

The last batch of evacuees comprising 11 victims from three families were allowed return home after the centre was closed.

However, the statement said two roads, FT 004 Jalan Raya Timur Barat (Kupang Gerik-Jeli) and FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan, were opened on one lane due to landslides.

Earlier, Perak recorded 100 flood victims from 29 families as at 8 this morning.

Three days ago, three districts in Perak namely Taiping, Kuala Kangsar and Hulu Perak were hit by floods forcing more than 500 victims to seek shelter at 10 PPS. — Bernama

