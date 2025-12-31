PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — The runway at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport reopened at 7.30pm yesterday after receiving final safety clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Malaysia Airports said that flight operations at the airport have since resumed and are now running as normal.

“Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” the airport operator posted on Facebook yesterday.

Operations at the airport were temporarily suspended earlier following a runway-related safety issue, prompting inspections and assessments by the relevant aviation authorities before clearance was granted for reopening.

Sultan Abdul Halim Airport serves as the main air gateway to Kedah and northern Perlis, handling both domestic commercial flights and military aviation operations. — Bernama