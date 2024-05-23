IPOH, May 23 — The number of flood victims in the Perak Tengah district has decreased tonight to 130 victims from 44 families, compared to 209 victims from 73 families this morning.

They are currently taking shelter at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang 3, Parit.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement reported that as of tonight, the PPS still houses evacuees from Kampung Serapoh and Kampung Buloh Akar, whose homes were flooded after heavy rain late last night.

Continuous heavy rain last night also caused flooding in several areas in the districts of Manjung, Lahat, and Ipoh, including Taman Cempaka. — Bernama

