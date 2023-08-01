KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has acknowledged his acquaintance with the Chinese national allegedly involved in the theft of rare earth elements (REE) in the state.

Sanusi did so today after Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail released a photograph of the former with the Chinese citizen known as “So Loi Fat,” at a press conference at the Kedah PKR headquarters in Alor Setar.

However, Sanusi told the Malaysiakini news portal that he was not involved with So’s business affairs, which he said was with the state’s Land and Minerals Office as well as the Kedah Menteri Besar Inc.

“I can’t remember how many times we met. The ones I remember were once at my office and once at a Hari Raya open house,” he was quoted as saying.

“Even when we met, we could not discuss anything because he doesn’t know English. He has been in this country before I became menteri besar; I don’t know since when.”

Earlier today, Saifuddin, who is the Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general, alleged that So was one of the two skilled workers the Kedah MBI brought into the country to mine REE.

He also revealed a letter purportedly signed by Kedah MBI CEO Muhamad Sobri Osman.

Saifuddin’s revelations today was a follow-on to his previous allegations linking Sanusi to the alleged theft of REE in Kedah.

Sanusi previously threatened to sue Saifuddin over the link, but this has stopped the latter from intensifying the allegations.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had arrested Muhamad Sobri and a director of a company to assist in an investigation involving corruption amounting to more than RM13 million, but have since released the two.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki later said Sanusi would be among those called in by the anti-graft agency in its investigation into the case.

Sanusi also said previously that MACC has already summoned 10 incumbent state executive council members for questioning.