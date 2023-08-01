KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today claimed that Kedah caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has a connection with a Chinese national allegedly involved in the extraction of rare earth elements (REE) in the state.

Saifuddin produced a photograph of Sanusi with the Chinese national man who he identified as “So Loi Fat” at a press conference at the Kedah PKR headquarters in Alor Setar, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Saifuddin, who is the Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general, claimed that So was one of the two skilled workers brought in by Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (Kedah MBI) to mine REE.

He also revealed a letter purportedly signed by Kedah MBI CEO Muhamad Sobri Osman.

“The letter clearly names the two Chinese nationals (including ‘So’). (Sanusi) must be responsible and answer the questions that have been raised.

“Don’t deflect to other issues. The ball is in your court to explain the issue from a governance perspective,” he was quoted as saying.

On Sunday, Saifuddin said that Sanusi’s incompetence in managing the Kedah government was the reason for the theft of REE in Bukit Enggang, Sik.

He said that the matter not only affects the state government but also the country’s image since the issue of human trafficking is also involved.

Last night, Saifuddin said that the series of disclosures on the issue of REE will continue despite having received a legal notice from Sanusi.

Saifuddin also said that he was ready to address the matter in court.

Previously, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested Muhamad Sobri and a female director of a company to assist in an investigation involving corruption amounting to more than RM13 million.

The pair have since been released.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki later said Sanusi would be among those called in by the anti-graft agency in its investigation into the case.

Sanusi had previously said that MACC has already summoned 10 Kedah state executive council members to assist in its investigation.