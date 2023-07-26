KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said he was standing by statements linking caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to the alleged theft of rare earth elements in the state.

Saifuddin’s assertion was made in response to a legal letter by Sanusi demanding an apology within one week for the alleged slander, failing which a lawsuit will be filed.

Saifuddin’s counsel, Navpreet Singh of Messrs Nav & Co, said the former was standing by the remarks made on July 15 via a political speech in Guar Chempedak, Kedah, which claimed Sanusi received a RM500,000 compound notice for a purported rare earth elements theft at Kampung Chong, Sik.

“Our client denies that the statements are defamatory or capable of bearing any defamatory implications.

“Our client has no intention on litigating this matter by way of correspondence. We have instructions to accept service of legal process,” Saifuddin’s letter read.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Navpreet confirmed the reply letter dated July 26 has been sent to Sanusi’s lawyers.

Sanusi previously made three demands in the legal letter issued on July 20.

One of them is for Saifuddin Nasution to propose a reasonable sum as compensation over the alleged defamation within one week of receiving the letter, with the money required to be paid immediately once the amount is agreed by both sides.

The second demand is for Saifuddin Nasution to prepare a draft apology for the alleged defamatory remarks within a week that should be published immediately in newspapers, websites and social media platforms after Sanusi agrees with the apology’s content.

The third demand is for Saifuddin Nasution to issue a written undertaking or written promise to Sanusi’s lawyers within one week that he will stop issuing remarks similar to the alleged defamatory remarks.

The law firm Tengku Amalin & Faizi said it had been instructed by Sanusi to take further steps including initiating legal action and obtaining an injunction order against Saifuddin Nasution, if the latter fails to comply with the demands.

In the letter, Sanusi denied being involved in any rare earth elements theft in Kedah or anywhere else.

He also denied having been compounded in a personal capacity over any rare earth elements theft or any trespassing activities.

Sanusi said the offer to compound the offence with RM500,000 was issued to the Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated (MBI) as it was the permit holder for use of the forest plantation and that a Kelantan-based third party which had trespassed and stolen the rare earth elements there had paid the compound.

He added that he was MBI chairman by dint of being Kedah menteri besar.

As for the second set of alleged defamatory remarks, Sanusi said Saifuddin Nasution slandered him also on July 15 in the presence of the media, of having used some of the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) funds which were meant for road maintenance for the purpose of Kedah’s development and in breach of existing governance for the government’s financial administration.

In his legal letter, Sanusi denied that he had misused any Marris funds as claimed throughout his time as Kedah menteri besar.

Sanusi claimed that these remarks by Saifuddin Nasution are defamatory and lies, further claiming that these remarks were made maliciously and purportedly as campaign materials for the upcoming Kedah state election.