Attendees visit the exhibition space for government services on the first day of the Selangor Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour in Shah Alam Stadium August 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 21 — A total of 4,698 job seekers attended interviews at the Jamin Kerja Career Carnival organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) in conjunction with the Selangor Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour here.

Selangor Socso Employment Services head Syaddad Marop said of the total, 188 individuals managed to secure a job, 3,400 individuals were accepted to attend a second interview, while 996 others failed to land a job.

“For those who failed, don’t despair; they still have a chance to get a job. I recommend that they register and update their profiles on the MyFutureJobs portal, where later, if there is a match, the job seeker will be contacted personally by the employer to attend an interview,” he told Bernama.

The carnival has matched job seekers with 90 employers involving 23,159 vacant positions offered during the three days of its organisation since August 19.

Organised by the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, the Selangor AKM Tour with the theme ‘Usahawan Keluarga Malaysia Penggerak Ekonomi Negara’ (Malaysian Family Entrepreneurs Driving the National Economy) features about 100 booths set up by small and medium enterprises. — Bernama