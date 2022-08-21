Attendees visit the exhibition space for government services on the first day of the Selangor Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour in Shah Alam Stadium August 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 21— The Selangor Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour, which ended today, has recorded RM12 million worth of business matching deals, making it the highest compared to the earlier editions.

Prime Minister’s Department’s Monitoring and Evaluation Section director Diana Puaadi said the eighth edition of the AKM Tour, which was held for three days beginning August 19 at the Shah Alam Stadium grounds, had exceeded the initial target of RM10 million, as at noon today.

“We also received positive feedback from the visitors who also asked us to come again and bring more government services,” she told Bernama.

Organised by the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, the Selangor AKM Tour with the theme ‘Usahawan Keluarga Malaysia Penggerak Ekonomi Negara’ (Malaysian Family Entrepreneurs Driving the National Economy) provides about 100 booths for small and medium industry entrepreneurs.

The programme which will end at 9pm today also saw the attendance of 57,564 visitors and registered secretariat as of noon today. — Bernama