SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — Heavy rain did not deter people from visiting booths at the Selangor Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour at the compound of the Shah Alam Stadium, here.

Ahmad Amer Rahimi Che Ramli, 26, when met at the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales (JMKM) booth, said he did not want to miss the opportunity to purchase essential items at cheaper prices.

"For me, this kind of event should be held regularly. I just got married and this sales programme helps me to save money,” he said.

Among the items sold at the booth are frozen chicken (RM5 per bid), cooking oil in 5 kg bottle (RM30.50 each), flour (RM3.20 each) and 5kg imported rice (RM12 per packet).

Siti Hayleisha Hassim, 26, said she and her sister Siti Hayza, 28, managed to visit several booths operated by government agencies that provided various information about the programmes such as assistance for entrepreneurs.

"We also visited Koperasi Warga Hijrah Selangor Berhad (KOHIJRAH) booth to buy raw chicken,” she said.

The first day of the Selangor AKM Tour yesterday recorded the attendance of 25,487 visitors and registered secretaries. — Bernama