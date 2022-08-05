Brigadier General Datuk Mohamad Zahari Yahya (second from right) hands contributions from the King to Sekolah Menengah Agama (Arab) Yayasan Al-Kahriah principal Abdul Rahman Yahya. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Students from Sekolah Menengah Agama (Arab) Yayasan Al-Kahriah who were affected by the recent floods in Baling, Kedah received contributions from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to an Istana Negara Facebook posting, the contributions were handed to the school principal Abdul Rahman Yahya yesterday by Brigadier General Datuk Mohamad Zahari Yahya who is Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s air force aide-de-camp and also Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team operations director.

According to the message posted on the Facebook, “His Highness hoped the contributions can help ease the burden of the students.” Aslo present during the presentation were Baling district Acting Deputy Police Chief ASP Yazid Yahya and Yayasan TM’s assistant manager of Humanitarian Aid, Community and Nation Building, Nuraini Ishak.

Prior to the presentation ceremony, the Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team Telekom Malaysia’s Reaching Out Volunteers (TMRovers) team were involved in cleaning several areas of the school that were affected by the recent floods. — Bernama