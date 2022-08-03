Flood evacuees at seen at a temporary flood relief centre in Baling July 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 3 — A total of 41 victims from 12 families were housed in two flood relief centres (PPS) in the Baling district as of 8am today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (CDF) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Mejar (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusoff said heavy rain since yesterday evening had caused several houses in five villages in the district to be inundated with water.

"The five villages involved are Kampung Rambong Batu, Kampung Bendang Sera, Kampung Jernang, Kampung Seratus and Kampung Tanjung Langsat.

"A total of 24 victims from eight families have been evacuated to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tengku Habsah while another 17 victims from four families were relocated to Dewan Tun Abdul Razak," he said in a statement today.

Mohd Muaz said the weather conditions in Baling so far was overcast. — Bernama