JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 13 — Two contractor workers were killed and three others injured after a coal-lifting crane collapsed at the Tanjung Bin Power Plant near Kukup, Pontian, today.

Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Mahadir Mamat said the incident occurred at about 1pm. The two fatalities were local men identified as Muhammad Alfarid Ahmad, 19, and Muhammad Amaluddin Hisamudin, 22.

He said the victims were extricated from beneath the debris at around 3pm and their bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

“Three other local male workers who were injured have been taken to Hospital Pontian for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mahadir said 15 firefighters, including personnel from the Pekan Nenas Fire and Rescue Station, were rushed to the scene, with the operation assisted by Malakoff’s Emergency Response Team (ERT).

He added that the collapse also caused a minor fire, which was successfully brought under control and extinguished with the help of Malakoff’s ERT. — Bernama