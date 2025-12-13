KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Police Special Branch is aware of and monitoring the activities of a so-called “cult” originating from South Korea, which has so far not been deemed a national security threat, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

Saifuddin said he had been briefed by the Special Branch on the organisation, including its structure, activities and the involvement of local figures.

“So fact number one is that it is indeed on the radar of our security forces.

“But whether its activities have reached a level where we can say they threaten national security? It has not reached that level yet.

“That is why continuous monitoring is being carried out by the police.

“Its activities appear in general forms that, at a glance, do not show anything that we can regard as a threat,” he said.

Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after attending a Back-to-School Aid programme here today.

He said initial observations did not indicate any elements that posed an immediate threat to national security.

“That is sufficient for now.

“The statement made by Dr Maza is indeed correct in that the organisation is within the awareness of our security agencies,” he said.

The issue came to light after Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said the group was not recognised by mainstream Christian organisations, alleging that several Muslim MPs and prominent political figures were believed to have participated in or supported the group.

Asri claimed that photographs showing their involvement with the group had circulated for years across various locations and countries.

On Thursday, the home minister urged anyone with information on the alleged cult to come forward and provide full details to the authorities.