PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that Bahasa Melayu (BM) must be prioritised as the national language, but added that proficiency in other languages should be pursued with similar vigour.

He said the mastery of languages should not be treated as a “zero sum game” since it will make young Malaysians more competitive in an increasingly globalised world.

Anwar said yesterday that BM must be elevated as the language of knowledge that must be mastered by all Malaysians after recent calls for the government to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

The UEC is a standardised exam for independent Chinese high school students in Malaysia, but recognition by public universities remains controversial, making it a focal point in debates over education policy and equality.

Anwar said his remarks were not taken in the right context, with many alleging that he has abandoned his reformist ideals.

“It is not a zero sum game,” Anwar said during the Christmas high-tea reception organised by the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) at the CCM Ecunemical Centre here this afternoon.

“We start with our national agenda to empower Bahasa Melayu and then we focus on enhancing our children’s proficiency in English.

“English is important for our survival and for that of our children in a globalised world.

“So number one Bahasa Melayu, number two English and number three Chinese, including the UEC,” he added.

Anwar also called on universities to consider offering some subjects in Mandarin, saying that it could “immensely benefit us” to adapt and compete with economic heavyweights like China.

Anwar and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof both attended the high-tea, hosted by the Christian Churches of Malaysia, one of the three components of the CFM.

The prime minister announced a RM200,000 allocation for CFM to conduct activities that inculcate moral values and to promote multicultural and multireligious understanding.