Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the exact cause of the floods has yet to be determined. — Bernama pic

BALING, Aug 3 — The Musang King durian farm project in Gunung Inas here was not the cause of the debris flow tragedy on July 4 in Baling district that claimed three lives, said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said none of the reservoirs on the project had burst as claimed by certain parties.

“Going by the experts’ report submitted to the agency led by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA), the Musang King project had nothing to do with the incident. The project’s reservoirs did not burst, therefore, claims by the public and netizens are untrue,” he told reporters after officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Baling Flood Relief Housing in Kampung Sadek near here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said this when asked to comment on the insistence of the residents of Kampung Padang Empang, near here, for the durian farm project to be stopped following the tragedy that destroyed 17 houses that were swept away by strong currents.

When asked to make comment on the statement by Minister of Environment and Water, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man in a previous media report that said the flood was caused by a burst reservoir that on the durian farm project, he said the minister’s statement actually mentioned the “possibility” of this occurrence and it was not based on accurate facts.

Meanwhile, commenting on the flood incident that happened in several villages in Mukim Baling yesterday which was allegedly caused by the flow of water from Gunung Inas, Muhammad Sanusi said the cause of the flood incident has not yet been ascertained yet.

“The matter (cause) cannot be ascertained yet. Wait for the KeTSA report,” he said.

A total of 41 flood victims involving 12 families from five villages were placed in two evacuation centres (PPS) in the Baling district today as of 8 am.

In another development, he said the Musang King durian farm project in the Rimba Teloi Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK), Sik will continue even though there is a possible risk of unwanted incidents in the area.

“In Sik, (for the durian farm project), a committee has been established...it (committee) has visited all the places that are at risk. The terrain in Sik is not as high as Gunung Inas...the area is hilly but not very high. The distance to the nearest village is about two kilometres,” he added. — Bernama