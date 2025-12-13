KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Sabah Electricity (SE) has vowed not to sugar coat the reality of Sabah’s ongoing power issues.

Its chairwoman, Saadiah Aziz, acknowledged that shortages and reliability gaps are still affecting households, hospitals and businesses throughout the state.

She said Sabahans have every right to expect a stable and dependable supply, and the utility is taking firm steps to address long standing weaknesses in the electricity system.

“We will not sugar coat the reality. Sabah still faces shortages and reliability issues, and our people deserve better.

“Sabah Electricity is moving with urgency and purpose to ensure reliable electricity reaches every corner of Sabah,” she said at the launch of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Sabah International Convention Centre here yesterday.

Saadiah said the company is accelerating its work on several fronts, including generation, transmission, distribution and retail operations.

These reforms, she added, are intended to strengthen the entire energy ecosystem and reduce the frequency and scale of interruptions that have affected many parts of Sabah.

She noted that Sabah is now entering a phase where the push toward a more stable and modern electricity system is gaining momentum.

According to her, the state can no longer afford to delay improvements that are essential for social and economic development.

“Sabah’s progress depends on a power system that is strong and reliable. We are working to ensure that our grid, our infrastructure and our planning are aligned with the needs of the future,” she said.

Saadiah also stressed that electricity is more than a technical service. It is a foundation for dignity, opportunity and advancement.

She said that stable supply is vital for schools, hospitals, rural communities and local businesses that depend on consistent and predictable energy.

“At every level of society, electricity shapes opportunity. From classrooms to clinics and from small enterprises to large industries, reliable power drives growth and lifts communities,” she said.

She also expressed confidence that current reforms will set Sabah on a stronger path toward long-term energy resilience. — The Borneo Post