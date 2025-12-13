BANGKOK, Dec 13 — Three sports disciplines — artistic gymnastics, karate, and athletics — became the catalyst for the excellence of the Malaysian contingent on the third day of the 2025 SEA Games, successfully harvesting seven gold medals, thus ensuring Malaysia remains in the top five of the overall medal tally.

At Gymnasium 5, Rangsit Campus, Thammasat University, two gold medals were secured by the artistic gymnastics camp, namely from Muhammad Sharul Aimy Kamaru Hisam after displaying a stylish vault performance in the men’s vault event to clinch gold with 13.833 points while Yeap Kang Xian’s debut was equally impressive, captivating the judges in the women’s balance beam event to win gold with 13.233 points, adding to her medal collection after securing bronze in the vault event the day before.

Arriving with the status of defending champion, national karate exponent C. Shahmalarani fulfilled her gold ambition, gripping the gold tightly for three consecutive editions after dominating the women’s kumite under 50 kilogram (kg) event at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex.

K. Thevendran’s debut appearance was also fruitful when he dominated the men’s kumite under 55kg with a 4-0 victory over Chu Van Duc from Vietnam.

Track and field events at the Suphachalasai Stadium witnessed a surprise crafted by Nani Sahirah Maryata when she won gold in the women’s shot put with her second throw of 16.36 meters (m), erasing her own national record (15.39m).

Women’s hammer throw champion Grace Wong Xiu Mei displayed extraordinary dominance by breaking the Games record four times in a single day of the final.

Her best throw, 65.41m, also renewed both the Games and national records.

Experienced national snooker player Thor Chuan Leong completed Malaysia’s glorious day, delivering the seventh gold medal today, which is also the tenth gold medal overall for the Malaysian contingent.

The 37-year-old player recorded a five-frame victory, defeating local competitor Danjirakul Poramin, who only managed two frames in the match held at Thunder Dome Muang Thong Thani.

As of 10 pm local time (11 pm Malaysia time), Thailand remained at the top of the medal chart, accumulating 66 gold, 43 silver, and 28 bronze, followed by Vietnam (24, 17, 43), Indonesia (20, 28, 24), while Malaysia climbed one spot to sixth position with a tally of (10, 13, 33). — Bernama