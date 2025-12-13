KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has firmly denied allegations by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, made in a viral video, that he stole party funds and kept the money at home.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said the claim was a baseless and unfounded accusation that had never occurred throughout his involvement in the party’s leadership and management.

“I have never stolen party funds. All contributions to the party are deposited into party accounts that are managed transparently by the treasurer-general,” he said.

“Such allegations may have been made because he received false information from irresponsible parties,” Muhyiddin said in a Facebook statement today.

On Friday morning, a two-minute video clip circulated widely on WhatsApp, allegedly showing Dr Mahathir accusing Muhyiddin of misappropriating party funds during a meeting between Bersatu’s youth wing, Johor Angkatan Anak Muda Bersatu (Armada), and the former Langkawi MP in Putrajaya earlier this week.

The video was accompanied by a caption claiming that Dr Mahathir alleged Muhyiddin wanted to become prime minister out of fear of being jailed.

In the recording, Dr Mahathir is heard saying that someone “has a problem” and “wants to be prime minister not to serve”, but because of concern about going to prison.

Responding to the remarks, Muhyiddin said that as a senior statesman, Dr Mahathir should have sought clarification from him before making such accusations.

“In the many meetings I have had with him, he has never raised this matter directly with me.

“It is therefore my responsibility to explain this so that false allegations against me do not spread,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that he continues to respect Dr Mahathir as a senior statesman and noted that he had supported Dr Mahathir’s efforts to promote Malay unity, describing their relationship as close.

He also said he has no intention of pursuing legal action against Dr Mahathir over the matter.