BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 13 — A man who admitted to murdering his wife at an apartment in Jalan Tuna Seberang Jaya here several days ago before he surrendered to the police on Thursday is believed to have been motivated by jealousy.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the police were still investigating the suspect, aged 28.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect murdered his wife out of jealousy but we are still investigating as his actions of living with his wife for several days after her death raises questions,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He also said that the suspect tested negative for drugs.

With the arrest of the unemployed man, the police believe that the case has been solved and the suspect has been remanded till Dec 18 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama