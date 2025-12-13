KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Police have opened an investigation into a viral video showing a trailer lorry transporting a helicopter that blocked a public road in Subang Jaya, causing traffic congestion.

In a statement today, the Subang Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, said a report was received at 8.06pm yesterday concerning footage of the incident uploaded on TikTok.

He also said preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred at about 4.30pm on December 4, when a long trailer lorry carrying a helicopter was unable to pass through a slip road from the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) towards Persiaran Kewajipan because the load was too long.

“The situation caused traffic congestion and disrupted the movement of other road users.

“In the same incident, an ambulance was also seen being affected due to the congestion,” he said.

Wan Azlan said police have yet to identify the registration number of the vehicle involved.

“Members of the public with information are urged to come forward to assist investigations by contacting the investigating officer from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters, Inspector Mohd Azizul Hakim Roslan, at 011-28914495.

“The identity of informants will be kept confidential,” he said.