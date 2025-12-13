PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC), achieved a new milestone with the introduction of Malaysia’s first Photon-Counting Computed Tomography (PCCT) scanner, a next-generation medical imaging technology that promises greater diagnostic precision, improved patient safety and enhanced clinical outcomes.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the PCCT technology offered a suite of clinical benefits that directly improved patient care including earlier detection of subtle lesions and abnormalities, clearer differentiation between healthy and diseased tissues, and sharper imaging even for patients with metal implants.

He said other benefits include up to 50 per cent lower radiation exposure that offered safer scans for children, chronic patients and individuals requiring repeated imaging as well as a reduced need for contrast agents, which is safer for those with sensitivities or kidney challenges.

“Advanced diagnostics are no longer optional, they are foundational to enabling early intervention and strengthening clinical decision-making. Imaging technologies that reduce radiation exposure, improve clarity and enhance tissue differentiation are key to achieving better outcomes for patients.

“These advantages translate into greater diagnostic certainty and more informed treatment pathways. I am confident that its benefits will extend widely to clinicians, to patients and to Malaysia’s evolving healthcare system,” he said in his speech when officiating the PCCT at SMC, here yesterday.

Also present were Sunway Group Founder and Chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah, Sunway Healthcare Group President Datuk Lau Beng Long and SMC Chief Executive Officer Dr Seow Vei Ken.

Dzulkefly said the ministry welcomed private-sector contributions that elevate standards, expand capacity and introduce capabilities that benefit the entire nation, noting that the healthcare ecosystem was at its best when the public and private sectors worked in synergy.

The advanced system was described as delivering ultra-high-resolution imaging across a wide spectrum of clinical areas including cardiology, neurology, oncology, musculoskeletal, paediatrics and pulmonology while also enabled safer, faster and more comfortable scans, particularly benefiting children, senior citizens and patients requiring repeated imaging.

Meanwhile, Lau said the milestone reflected the Group’s continuous commitment to elevating healthcare standards and providing world-class care to every patient.

“At Sunway Healthcare Group, we are guided by one mission: to deliver the highest standard of care through innovation and excellence. By introducing Malaysia’s first PCCT, we are empowering our clinicians with an advanced diagnostic tool that enhances precision, supports confident clinical decision-making and improves patient comfort,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Adam Pany Abdullah, Senior Consultant Interventional Radiologist at SMC explained that PCCT’s ultra-high resolution allowed healthcare experts to detect small lesions and subtle changes clearly, supported by advanced spectral imaging and artificial intelligence-enabled tools such as myExam Companion and GO Technologies.

“Photon-counting CT fundamentally changes what we can see and how we care for patients. Faster scans at lower doses mean safer, more comfortable exams, even for children and the elderly. For clinicians, it improves workflow and diagnostic confidence,” he said.

Developed by Siemens Healthineers, the system represented decades of research in photon-counting detector technology and was a breakthrough that is transforming diagnostic imaging worldwide.

“We are proud to collaborate with SMC to bring this technology to Malaysia. Together, we are unlocking new frontiers in precision diagnostics that will help clinicians make faster and more confident treatment decisions,” said Siemens Healthineers Malaysia managing director Siow Ai Li. — Bernama