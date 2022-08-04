People are seen cleaning up at Kampung Teluk Sanau after floodwaters recede in Baling August 3, 2022. ― Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 4 — The number of flood victims sheltered at two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Baling district decreased to 27 this morning as compared to 31 last night.

Baling Civil Defence Force deputy chief Lt (PA) Mohd Dzulhaidy Khalil said 13 people from four families were still being sheltered at Tengku Habsah National School PPS while 14 victims from three families were at Dewan Tun Abdul Razak PPS as of 8 am today.

“Another family consisting of three people returned home last night and that makes the actual number of victims still in the two PPS that were opened since last Tuesday at 27 people from seven families.

“The victims who are still in the PPS have not yet returned home because their houses have not been cleaned and if they are ready, all the victims will return to their respective homes today and the PPS will be closed,” he said in a statement today.

Heavy rain on Tuesday evening for over an hour caused several houses in Mukim Baling, Mukim Bakai and Mukim Siong to be inundated. — Bernama