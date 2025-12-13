KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Friday that Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to halt border clashes, thanking Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his assistance.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had a good conversation with both prime ministers — Hun Manet of Cambodia and Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand.

“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim.

“It is my honour to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major war between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous countries! I would also like to thank the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, for his assistance in this very important matter,” he posted.

He added that both countries are ready for peace and continued trade with the US.

Earlier, Anwar said he had held discussions with Trump regarding the Cambodia-Thailand conflict during a phone call.

“Regarding the tension on the Cambodia-Thailand border, I explained Malaysia’s role in urging both countries to remain calm and return to the negotiating table through dialogue as well as bilateral and Asean mechanisms,” he posted on Facebook.

He said that as Asean chair, Malaysia would convene a special meeting of Asean foreign ministers in the near future to assess the situation and support measures to defuse tensions in the region.

The long-standing Cambodia-Thailand border conflict erupted again in July with armed clashes that lasted for five days.

The two countries later agreed to a ceasefire in Kuala Lumpur on July 24 and subsequently signed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord on October 26 during the 47th Asean Summit, witnessed by Anwar as Asean chairman and Trump.

However, fighting recently flared up again, causing several deaths and displacing thousands of people. — Bernama