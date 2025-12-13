PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia remains one of the most peaceful countries in the world despite its complex racial, religious and regional diversity.

He said the country’s ability to manage diversity has strengthened international confidence and positioned Malaysia as a stabilising force in the region.

“Whatever said and done, this country, despite it being complex, both in terms of regional aspirations, racial and religious diversity, it is certainly one of the most peaceful countries in the world,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this in his speech during the Christmas High-Tea reception, organised by the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) held here.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusoff.

Anwar added Malaysia’s peaceful record was a key reason the country continues to be viewed positively by its neighbours and the wider international community.

This, he said, was reflected in the trust placed by regional and international leaders in Malaysia’s role in easing conflicts and promoting dialogue, including by neighbouring countries.

Anwar said Malaysia’s peaceful standing has led to friendly neighbours, including Cambodia and Thailand, to place their trust in the country to help facilitate dialogue and ease regional tensions.

The event was enlivened by several performances and drew about 800 guests from the Christian community. — Bernama