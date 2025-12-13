KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Melaka police have clarified that a woman who claimed her husband was among three men shot dead by police in Durian Tunggal last month was not legally married to the suspect but was instead his partner.

According to Sinar Harian, Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said investigations found the 31-year-old woman had no marital ties to the deceased and had been living with him in Durian Tunggal for the past three years, while the man’s lawful wife resides in Johor.

“Investigations showed the woman had no marriage with the deceased. They were only lovers living together in Durian Tunggal for the past three years.

“The suspect’s actual wife is in Johor and has long been separated from him,” he said, according the national daily.

Dzulkhairi said police records showed the woman has 10 previous criminal records dating back to 2012, involving offences such as vehicle theft, robbery and attempted murder, with the most recent case being a robbery in Jasin in July this year.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Legasi 04 RXZ X 125 ZR Melaka Attack 2025 event officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh at Dataran MITC in Ayer Keroh last night.

Dzulkhairi also disclosed that the woman’s father, aged 55, has 24 criminal records since 2002, involving offences including vehicle theft, robbery, attempted murder and murder, some of which resulted in imprisonment.

“The woman’s father is still wanted by police in connection with two reports involving vehicle theft and building theft. We have information on his involvement,” he reportedly said.

The police chief said the fatal shooting case in Durian Tunggal has since been taken over by the Bukit Aman Special Investigation Unit, with Melaka police providing full cooperation.

“This case is now fully investigated by Bukit Aman. Melaka police are not involved, but we will give full cooperation to ensure the investigation proceeds smoothly.

“However, the criminal cases involving the woman’s father remain under Melaka police, including building theft and lorry theft,” he was quoted as saying.

The shooting incident occurred at about 4.30am on November 24 at an oil palm plantation in Durian Tunggal, when three men aged between 24 and 29 were shot dead after one of them allegedly swung a machete at a police corporal.

The officer, in his early 30s, sustained serious injuries to his left arm.

Police have said the suspects, believed to be part of the Durian Tunggal Gang, were en route to commit a robbery and had been active since 2024, allegedly linked to 20 cases in Melaka and one case each in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, with losses totalling RM1.35 million.

However, on December 3, family members of the three men disputed police claims that the suspects had acted violently by attacking officers.

A special team was subsequently formed on December 4 to investigate the families’ allegations and dissatisfaction with police actions.