BANGKOK, Dec 13 — Malaysia’s quest for a mixed doubles gold medal at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 came to a stunning halt after top seeds and reigning world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei suffered a shock semi-final defeat in Pathum Thani today.

The national top pair fell 15-21, 16-21 to fourth seeds and home duo Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat in 44 minutes at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus.

Despite arriving as firm favourites, Tang Jie-Ee Wei were unable to cope with the relentless pressure from the Thais, registering their first-ever defeat against their opponents after winning all three previous encounters.

Ee Wei admitted that they failed to impose their game and struggled to manage the pressure of the occasion.

“We were fully prepared for this match, but I felt the Thai pair applied more pressure on us, which is why we struggled.

“We have not yet reached our maximum potential and are not yet at a level where we can handle pressure very well. We are still in the learning process,” she told reporters in a post-match int erview.

Meanwhile, Tang Jie, who had won gold with Peck Yen Wei in the 2021 edition, was gutted at missing out on a place in the final, admitting he was still struggling to digest what went wrong in the crucial encounter.

SEA Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces: Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama