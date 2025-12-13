KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The police today cautioned the public to remain vigilant against unknown calls that suddenly disconnect or produce no sound, as they may be used in voice exploitation scams.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that, to date, no reports have been received of victims receiving silent calls, having their voices recorded, and those recordings being used via artificial intelligence (AI) applications to defraud their contacts.

“Nevertheless, the public should exercise caution and is advised not to disclose personal information during suspicious calls, and to verify the call through official channels if it claims to involve authorities or financial institutions.

“Any suspicious calls or messages should be ended immediately and reported to the police,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He made the remarks in response to a Facebook post by the Kuala Lumpur police highlighting the latest scam tactics. — Bernama