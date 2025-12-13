MUKAH, Dec 13 — A fisherman reported missing after being thrown into the sea when his boat was hit by strong waves in the waters off Tanjung Sirik, Pulau Bruit, Daro last Thursday, was found drowned this afternoon.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Tanjung Manis Zone director Maritime Commander Mahkos Juing said the body of 59-year-old Aldin Rakli was recovered by fishermen assisting the search and rescue team at 12.05 pm, about 3.5 nautical miles northwest of Pantai Tekajong.

“The search ended at 1.20 pm. The body was brought to Kampung Tekajong jetty for identification by family members and later handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

The incident occurred around 9 am when the victim was travelling with his 42-year-old brother-in-law, Kaharuddin Buang, from Kampung Betanak, Pulau Bruit to Kuala Matu.

Mahkos urged the maritime community to avoid going to sea during turbulent weather and to follow all safety procedures.

He also reminded the public that emergencies or information at sea can be reported via the emergency line at 999, the Tanjung Manis Maritime Zone operations centre at 011-35728765, or the Sarawak Maritime operations centre at 082-432544 for immediate action. — Bernama