SEOUL, Dec 13 — Actor Byun Yo-han (39) and Tiffany Young (36) of Girls’ Generation (SNSD) have officially confirmed their relationship, with both stars reportedly dating seriously and considering marriage as their ultimate goal.

Maeil Business Star said a representative from Team Hope, Byun Yo-han’s agency confirmed to them that “Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young are currently dating seriously with marriage in mind.”

Addressing rumors of a possible wedding next fall, the agency clarified, “Although no specific date has been set yet, both have expressed their wish to inform their fans first as soon as any decision is made.”

The agency further expressed gratitude for the public’s support, asking everyone to “bless the couple’s future with grace and love.”

The couple reportedly grew close after working together on the Disney+ series Uncle Samsik, which premiered in May 2024.

Byun Yo-han began his acting career in 2011 and has since appeared in films such as Cold Eyes, Socialphobia, and Hansan: Rising Dragon, as well as popular dramas like Misaeng: Incomplete Life and Mr. Sunshine.

He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub.

Tiffany Young debuted in 2007 as a member of popular girl group Girls’ Generation (SNSD).

She expanded into acting in 2018, appearing in the drama Reborn Rich and the musical Chicago,