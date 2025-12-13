KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Police bail for film director and singer Namewee has been extended for a further month, until January 11 next year, as investigators await the completion of a toxicology report linked to the death of a Taiwanese influencer.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the extension, which took effect last Thursday, was necessary as the full toxicology analysis related to the death of Hsieh Yun Hsi, 31, is still pending.

The report is expected to take about three months to be finalised.

“The case remains under investigation. Police are still waiting for the toxicology report, which takes several months to prepare,” Fadil told national daily Sinar Harian today.

“We are extending his (Namewee’s) police bail while awaiting the findings from the Chemistry Department.

“If the report is not yet ready, the bail will be extended again.”

Fadil was speaking at the launch of the Amanita Adopted Park 2025 at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, located at the Seri Alam Phase 2 People’s Housing Project (PPR) here.

On November 26, police had extended Namewee’s bail for two weeks to allow investigations to continue.

The investigation papers are expected to be resubmitted to the state public prosecutor once the post-mortem and toxicology reports are received.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, 42, was released on police bail last month pending the outcome of the post-mortem examination.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar had earlier said the decision to release Namewee was made as there were no strong indications directly linking him to the cause of Hsieh’s death.