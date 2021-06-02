On RM50 Covid-19 vaccination fee: Shopping malls say actual estimated cost up to RM150 but giving subsidy to tenants

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The RM50 fee per person to be collected under planned Covid-19 vaccinations onsite at shopping malls for participating retail tenants is not profiteering, the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PPK Malaysia) said today.

Instead, the association representing shopping malls claimed that the actual estimated cost for logistics and the health personnel needed to administer the Covid-19 vaccines could go up to RM100 and even RM150, and that the malls had actually decided to subsidise the cost with plans to only collect RM50.

PPK Malaysia was speaking of the plans to have onsite Covid-19 vaccination at shopping malls for employees of retail outlets in the malls, through a “public-private sector partnership” model.

While confirming that the Covid-19 vaccines will be provided by the Malaysian government for free under this partnership PPK Malaysia said shopping malls will be paying for the fees for doctors, nurses and medical officers to Health Ministry-owned ProtectHealth Corporation and all other antecedent costs.

Earlier this week, notices had circulated on social media of purported plans by shopping malls to offer Covid-19 vaccination to retail tenants’ staff at RM50 per person for two doses (with some giving a breakdown of RM15 for administration per dose and RM10 for logistics per dose).

PPK Malaysia said the planned collection of RM50 was meant partly to secure commitment by retail staff to ensure that they would show up for the vaccination, as well as to pay for the services of administering the Covid-19 vaccine to be provided by the private healthcare providers coordinated by ProtectHealth Corporation.

“Our Association members estimated that the cost of providing the venue, logistics, manpower, standby ambulance service etc for the on-site vaccination centre will amount to RM100 to RM150 per pax, depending on volume and total number of doses available each day, the total population to be vaccinated and the duration to complete all the doses.

“In the interests of the national agenda, it was decided that the malls shall largely subsidise these costs and be allowed to charge merely RM10 x 2 doses = RM20 per pax to partially defray their expenses and as a commitment by the registrant so as to mitigate absenteeism, leading to wastage of vaccines which would otherwise could be administered to those yet to be scheduled and in order to reach herd immunity of the community in the shortest possible time.

“We were also informed that the doctors and nurses providing their service will be allocated by the Protect Health Corporation who will charge to administer per dose at RM15.

“Therefore, at RM15 per dose x 2 doses equalling RM30, plus the above nominal sum of RM20 to partially defray logistic expenses, a total of RM50 for 2 doses will be charged to participants, principally only our shopping frontliners,” the shopping malls association explained in a statement today.

