Covid-19: Vaccination programme for retail sector starts next month, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, May 28 — The vaccination programme for the retail sector, involving about 500,000 workers, will begin next month, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In a statement issued here today, he said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA), which has been tasked to plan and coordinate the retail sector vaccination programme with all the related industry players, would implement it with the cooperation of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

“Considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation which is on the rise, there is a need to speed up giving the vaccination to the economic frontliners, especially workers in the retail sector, to achieve the herd immunity in the country.

According to Nanta, a meeting with CITF, associations and retail industry players was held today involving the presence of 60 retail sector industry players.

Companies keen to participate in the programme could submit their applications via https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/ or they could liaise with MDTCA through the Distributive Trade and Services Industry Secretariat (SPIP) at hotline 03- 8882 5881/ 5905 or via e-mail to [email protected]

Nanta said the ministry would also work with the Complex Management Association of Malaysia (PPK), Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA) and the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) to set up vaccination centres (PPV) at strategic locations nationwide. — Bernama