PM receives RM5m donations, 520,000 face masks from five companies for Covid-19 fight

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received a total of RM5 million from four companies and 520,000 face masks from a fifth company to assist in the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a post on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page, it was stated that vehicle fleet management service provider Spanco represented by Tan Sri Robert Tan Hua Choon contributed RM2 million.

The three companies that contributed RM1 million each today are conglomerate DRB-Hicom as represented by Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar Syed AR Albar, utilities and infrastructure group MMC Berhad as represented by Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh and YTL Corporation Berhad as represented by Tan Sri Francis Yeoh Sock Ping.

Property developer Titijaya Land Berhad through Tan Sri SP Lim contributed 520,000 face masks for Covid-19 frontliners, the statement said.

The statement also noted that the donations today mean that the government’s Covid-19 Fund has now reached RM8.125 million in total contributions, including those contributed via government grants.

The statement said the government had launched the Covid-19 Fund (Bank Muamalat account 1601-0001138-71-4) on March 11 as part of efforts to help Malaysians affected by Covid-19.

Previously on March 20, Berjaya Corporation Group of Companies and I-Berhad had both donated RM1 million each to this fund.

The government had previously also contributed RM1 million in the form of a grant when kicking off the Covid-19 Fund, which. among other things. aims to provide relief of RM100 per day to those who are being quarantined during their entire quarantine period or those without a fixed income.

The government’s Covid-19 relief fund is managed by the National Disaster Management Agency.

Separately, the Health Ministry yesterday also announced that it has set up a dedicated account (2-66016-0002347-5 (RHB Bank)) to allow for donations to be made for the purchase of medical equipment and essentials such as medicine, reagents and disposables for use at its facilities.