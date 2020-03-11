Putrajaya launches Covid-19 Relief Fund to help those affected by virus

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches the Covid-19 Relief Fund at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A special fund to help those affected by Covid-19 was launched today.

The government has contributed RM1 million to this fund in the form of a grant. It encouraged all those in the private sector, volunteer associations as well as individuals to make donations if possible.

The fund will pay RM100 per day for the entire time that a person is quarantined at home or seeking hospital treatment. It will also cover those without a fixed income or a job.

Under the Infectious Disease Control Act of 1988, all those who are said to have close contact with a person suspected of having Covid-19 must be quarantined at home or in a Health Ministry registered hospital for 14 days.

All donations can be sent to Bank Muamalat account 1601-0001138-71-4.

There are now 129 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country as of yesterday, after the first case was reported on January 25.