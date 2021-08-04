Driving nostalgia, cars of legend go electric: Fiat 500

The new Fiat 500 is 100 per cent electric. ― Picture courtesy of Fiat

ROME, Aug 4 ― A revolution is afoot for the latest generation of the Fiat 500. Launched in 2020, this new version of the legendary Italian city car is exclusively electric, but retains the signature charm and style of the 500.

The Fiat 500 has gone all-electric. Available in “hatchback” and “convertible” versions, the little Italian city car also has a whole range of driving aids that allow level 2 autonomous driving. This means that certain actions in terms of speed and steering can be automated, always, of course, under the driver's watch and responsibility.

This electric Fiat 500 has a power of 70 to 87 kW depending on the model (the equivalent of 95 to 118 hp). The Italian manufacturer also announced a range of 257 to 444km, in any case largely sufficient for mainly urban use. Fiat claims that it only takes five minutes to charge the battery via a fast charger to provide enough energy for 50 kilometres of driving. In half an hour, the battery can be recharged to 80 per cent.

The all-electric Fiat retails from around £24,000 (RM141,311) or €25,000.

The Italian manufacturer has found a premium ambassador for its new 500 in Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his commitment to environmental issues.

20th century icon

The history of the 500 goes back to the interwar period. The very first generation of the Fiat 500, also known as the Topolino, dates back to 1936 and is in fact an Italian cousin of the famous Volkswagen Beetle. However, it is the second generation, launched in 1957, that became the most popular and made its reputation. Often referred to as the “yogurt pot”, the Fiat 500 has symbolized the dolce vita for decades. After a long interlude, Fiat relaunched the 500 in 2007, in a very successful neo-retro style, which has won over new fans. Now it's time for the all-electric model. ― ETX Studio