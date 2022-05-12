Proton unveils 2022 Saga

The all new 2022 Proton Saga was launched at the Crystal Showroom, Proton Centre of Excellence Shah Alam on May 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, May 12 — National automaker, Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Bhd (Proton) has unveiled the 2022 Proton Saga, the latest version of the brand’s classic model today.

Powered by 1.3 litre four-cylinder 16-valve DOHC VVT engine, the 2022 Proton Saga is available in four variants, namely the Standard MT, Standard AT, Premium AT and Premium S AT.

The updated model also offers upgraded internal and external components as well as improved fuel efficiency with the help of features such as the Eco Drive Assist indicator which notifies the driver of their driving efficiency.

“For close to four decades, the Proton Saga has been the vehicle of choice for many Malaysians and buyers overseas, and we are proud to continue its legacy and mark the start of a new journey with the 2022 Proton Saga.

“With more than 1.9 million units sold in over 28 markets worldwide, we are confident the Saga name will continue to thrive for many more years,” said Proton’s deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah at the launch today.

He also noted that despite the pandemic, the 2019 Proton Saga achieved sales of 123,512 units in 32 months, from August 2019 to April 2022.

The new 2022 Proton Saga is equipped with the standard two SRS airbags, as well as Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) and the Brake Assist (BA) system.

All automatic transmission variants are also equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control System (TCS) to help maintain control in slippery road conditions, while the Hill Hold Assist (HHA) feature allows drivers to confidently move without worrying about slipping backwards on a slope.

There is also a reverse camera paired with the front and rear parking sensors to make parking manoeuvres easier in tight spaces.

The 2022 Proton Saga is available in five exterior colours, namely Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Rosewood Maroon and Ruby Red.

Prices for the new vehicle without insurance starts from RM34,400 up to RM44,300, valid until June 30, 2022 with the sales tax exemption.

The 2022 Proton Saga is now open for bookings both online and at authorised Proton showrooms. — Bernama