Malay Mail

Malaysia / 9 minutes ago Smiling, Rosmah leaves MACC HQ after five-hour interrogation (VIDEO)

PUTRAJAYA, JUNE 5 — After spending five hours being interrogated today, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here — with a smile. She left the headquarters at 3.43pm in the same Mercedes- Benz S Class that she arrived in earlier, while her two children, Ashman Najib and Nooryana Najwa Najib, left in a Proton Exora. She did not have any outriders unlike Najib two weeks ago. Rosmah refused to take any questions and just smiled briefly for...