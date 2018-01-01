Malay Mail

Lead Story
Smiling, Rosmah leaves MACC HQ after five-hour interrogation (VIDEO)
PUTRAJAYA, JUNE 5 — After spending five hours being interrogated today, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here — with a smile. She left the headquarters at 3.43pm in the same Mercedes- Benz S Class that she arrived in earlier, while her two children, Ashman Najib and Nooryana Najwa Najib, left in a Proton Exora. She did not have any outriders unlike Najib two weeks ago. Rosmah refused to take any questions and just smiled briefly for...
Tommy Thomas as AG bodes well for legal reform, says Malaysian Bar
Explain new RM9.4b scandal, Guan Eng tells Najib
Fugitive Jamal Yunos enters bid to lead Umno Youth
Sarawak CM to consult lawyers over Petronas’ sole regulator bid
Shafie applies to strike out Musa’s lawsuit
Retail group says zero GST, Raya season would boost sales in second quarter
Don’t hurt big businesses with hasty minimum wage rollout, Mydin boss pleads
Johor trade group lauds government’s decision to scrap HSR
Minister: Errant employers have until June 30 to register for HRDF levy
Malaysia
TNB: May-June electricity bills to be prorated with zero GST
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has assured customers that billing prior to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) zero-rated implementation date on June 1 will be...
Rosmah still at MACC headquarters as of 1.30pm
PUTRAJAYA, June 5 ― As at 1.30pm, wife of the former prime minister, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has not emerged from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters...
Bersih 2.0 welcomes return of local council polls
PETALING JAYA, June 5 ― Electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 welcomed today the government’s move to bring back local council elections last held over half a century ago. But it...
MoF to appoint external auditor for Tabung Harapan
PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Ministry of Finance (MoF) will appoint an external auditor to audit Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM), the crowd-fund attempt aimed to mend the government’s...
Manifesto pledges may be delayed as Pakatan cleans up BN’s mess, says Fahmi Fadzil
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The government will need to relook its election pledges based on needs over wants, said Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil. “In the first term, we will most...
Family offers US$50,000 for info on Dutch model found dead here
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The next of kin of deceased Dutch model Ivana Smit have offered a US$50,000 (RM195,000) reward for any credible information that can lead to the arrest of...
Country has ‘finest’ lawyer on 1MDB with Tommy Thomas as AG, legal firm partners say
PETALING JAYA, June 5 — Malaysia now has the best lawyer possible to take court action on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, senior partners at the legal firm...
So, what bag did Rosmah carry to MACC today?
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor could be carrying a RM10,000 handbag at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) where she was called...
Rosmah arrives at MACC early, first public appearance in a month (VIDEO)
PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — After almost a month at home, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was finally forced to venture out this morning to present herself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption...
Review trade agreement for cheaper medicine, consumer group tells Putrajaya
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Malaysia should assess its position in various trade agreement negotiations as it would have an impact on the prices of pharmaceutical items, the Consumer...
World
Air China says resumes regular flights between Beijing and Pyongyang
Afghan president backs suicide bomb fatwa after 14 killed
Conte takes first step onto highwire of Italy rule
Australia says China unduly pressured Qantas into website change on Taiwan
Where's Melania? US first lady's vanishing act sparks speculation
Trump scraps Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit
Suspected Arizona serial killer fatally shoots himself, say police
Money
Qatar Airways CEO says only men can do his job
Britain takes around US$2.66b loss on RBS share sale
Singapore seeks to lure investors for Asia’s infrastructure
Japan regulators raid Kobe Steel over data tampering
Grab launches innovation arm to develop tech start-ups
Most SE Asia stocks track Wall Street higher; Indonesia up nearly 1pc
Moody’s: China shows faster pace of economic restructuring, a credit positive
Life
Dead whale spotlights Thailand’s losing battle against plastic
Eau de Givenchy update brings fresh, Mediterranean aromas
Malaysia Airports embraces big data with launch of new mobile app
Gospel choir leader says royal wedding song marked cultural shift
Auction houses ditch ‘art girls’ as sex fails to sell
SpaceX delays plans to send tourists around Moon, says report
Rare dinosaur skeleton sells for more than €2m
Eat/Drink
Exquisite raw treats
1.5 million visited Italy’s food theme park Fico Eataly World since opening
Serving up bamboo biryani... under a tree
A taste of Ayer Tawar
Final Fruit-ier: Thailand sends smelly durian into space
La Liste: The best restaurants in Japan and China 2018
Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale in Geneva
Showbiz
Harvey Weinstein set to plead innocent in NY
Woody Allen: ‘I should be the poster boy of #MeToo’
Punk rockers Nofx apologise for Vegas shooting remarks
Demi Lovato sorry over sexual prank on bodyguard
Netflix gives green light for Dolly Parton show
Fresh trailer unveiled for Idris Elba‘s directorial crime film (VIDEO)
Reese Witherspoon tipped to star in ‘Legally Blonde 3'
Sports
S. Sivasangari named PSA Young Player of the Year
Serena faces Wimbledon fight as Paris party falls flat
Djokovic, Zverev eye semi-finals, US hope for double
Infantino cagey over 48-team World Cup and possible co-hosting in 2022
Behrami set for Swiss record as World Cup squad named
Lukewarm Serbia stumble at home, Morocco impress
Man City manager Guardiola banned for two matches by Uefa
Tech/Gadgets
Apple made WWDC all about the software: It’s about time
Apple focuses on speed, parental controls in software upgrades
Facebook ‘not aware of any abuse’ of data by phone makers
Long-soaring smartphone market heading to earth
E3 2018: What to expect from PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox and more
WWDC 2018: Will there be any new hardware reveals?
Google retreating from military AI project
Drive
Maserati to electrify Alfieri, launch new sub-brand for EV models
New C8 Corvette to be 1,000 horsepower, mid-engined hybrid, says report
BMW partially reveals all-new Z4 roadster
Toshiba releases interface bridge devices for automotive infotainment applications
Alfa Romeo plans a 700-horsepower challenger to Porsche, Ferrari
More than 70,000 Malaysian drivers at risk from faulty airbag explosion
Get yourself a Nissan: Zero GST brings ‘best deal ever’ from Edaran Tan Chong Motor