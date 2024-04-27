HULU SELANGOR, April 27 ― The Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election is the time for Barisan Nasional (BN) to return Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) favour in assisting Umno candidates in the previous elections, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The BN chairman said PKR, Amanah and DAP had lent their support to Umno candidates in the Tioman, Pelangai and Kemaman by-elections.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said BN would mobilise its machinery to help PH candidate for the by-election Pang Sock Tao.

“We will deploy our machinery across eight PDM (polling district centres) and approach voters, including those from the Orang Asli community. We will support those who represent the unity government.

“Our principle is clear, if a seat was previously held by one of the component parties within the unity government, we will give it to them unless there are other reasons,” he told reporters after accompanying Pang to submit her nomination papers at the Hulu Selangor Multipurpose Hall and District Sports Complex here today.

Responding to MCA’s stance not to campaign in the KKB by-election unless the candidate is from BN, Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that the party would mobilise its machinery at the state level to help the unity government candidate.

“We understand their feelings. I believe the situation will change as Umno and MCA have been friends since 1974,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about an old video of Pang criticising Barisan Nasional that has resurfaced, Ahmad Zahid described it as a malicious act by the Opposition.

“For now, let’s close the old chapter, open a new one, and find the best approach,” he said.

The KKB by-election is being held following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

Polling day is set for May 11, with early voting scheduled for May 7.

This will be the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th general election in 2022. ― Bernama