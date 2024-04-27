KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Territorial Sea Act 2012 (Act 750) remains valid and applicable throughout Malaysia, including in Terengganu, despite the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly’s decision to reject its use, unless declared otherwise by the court, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

In a statement today, the PMO asserted that it was the Federal Government’s position that Act 750 was enacted and passed by Parliament lawfully under the Federal Constitution.

“It is the Federal Government’s responsibility to ensure that Malaysia’s sovereign rights, including Malaysian waters, are always protected,” read the statement in response to several press reports that stated the Terengganu state assembly had rejected the implementation of Act 750.

The PMO said the purpose of Act 750 was to provide provisions regarding Malaysia’s territorial waters and to preserve the integrity of Malaysia’s territorial borders and sovereign rights, as well as to ensure the security and integrity of its territory.

According to the statement, the enactment of the act was also to fulfill Malaysia’s obligations under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“In line with the values of Malaysia Madani, it is reiterated here that the Federal Government always provides development allocations to all states including Terengganu,” it read.

On Thursday, Terengganu reportedly rejected Act 750 which limits the state’s maritime boundaries to three nautical miles, which is 5.5 kilometres from the coastal area.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state assembly rejected the Act, citing its infringement on the state’s right to explore resources and generate revenue within its maritime borders. — Bernama