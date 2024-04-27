Advertisement

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 27 ― The federal government has allocated RM1.59 billion for physical development projects in Terengganu this year under the Rolling Plan 4 (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also the Co-Chairman of the Terengganu State Development Action Council (MTPNg), said the allocation involves 99 new projects and 296 ongoing projects.

“These are projects from the federal government. Some of the major projects currently underway, either ongoing or new, include Dungun Hospital, Kemaman Hospital, upgrading the bridge across Sungai Marang, river estuary conservation in Dungun, Setiu, and Besut, as well as coastal erosion control projects,” he said.

He told this to reporters after the Rumah Kasih Ihsan Repair Category handover event at the home of single mother Noriani Jaafar@Hitam, 55, in Kampung Dusun Tembakau in Manir, near here today.

Mohamed Khaled said that as of last Monday, the progress performance of the development projects in Terengganu had reached 24.96 per cent, marking a positive development, and it is hoped that the projects will be completed soon for the benefit of the people in Terengganu.

He added that the projects involved, especially those prioritised by the state, will be closely monitored by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister's Department and the Terengganu State Development Office (PPNT).

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said that the federal government has also allocated RM50 million for the Poverty Eradication Programme in Terengganu this year, which includes assistance for repairing dilapidated houses.

“As of 25 April, 57 Repair Projects have been completed across Terengganu, with 18 in Kuala Terengganu, 14 in Besut, seven in Hulu Terengganu, six in Setiu, five in Kuala Nerus, five n Marang, and two in Dungun.

“The total cost for the 57 completed projects is RM1.425 million, while 119 projects are in progress with a value of RM2.975 million,” he said.

Additionally, he said that under the same allocation, the construction of 20 new houses will begin in early May, and 45 small infrastructure projects like road and drainage construction are currently in progress.

The Rumah Kasih Ihsan Repair Category handover event at Noriani’s home, saw repair work starting before Ramadan and now completed. ― Bernama