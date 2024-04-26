KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Veteran players from legendary English football clubs Manchester United and Liverpool will be going head to head at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tomorrow.

Ahead of the Battle of the Reds 2024 exhibition match, players from both the Manchester United and Liverpool Legends team joined an exclusive “Meet the Red Legends” lunch hosted by Spritzer Malaysia today.

They include Manchester United’s Dion Dublin and Quinton Fortune as well as Liverpool’s Florent Sinama and Patrick Berger, who shared what they love about Malaysia during the lunch session.

Dublin said that he loves the tropical climate of Malaysia while Sinama revealed his love for spicy Malaysian cuisine.

“I love the fruit with the smell. Durian, yes I love it, I don’t know why,” said Fortune.

Berger and Sinama signing autographs for fans at the Meet the Red Legends lunch session. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Meanwhile the players also shared tips for aspiring footballers where Berger pointed out the importance of playing with a passion.

“The most important thing is if they’re doing it with passion, with a smile on their face.

“That’s very important because if you’re forced to do something and you don’t want to do it then you don’t do it,” said Berger.

The Battle of the Reds 2024 is happening at 8.45pm at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tomorrow night.

The Manchester Reds line-up features Dwight Yorke as the manager for David May, Wes Brown, Clayton Blackmore, Keith Gillespie, Ben Thornley, Eric Djemba Djemba, Paul Rachubka, Russell Beardsmore, Lee Martin, Danny Webber, Mikael Silvestre, Quinton Fortune, Dimitar Berbatov, Erik Nevland, and Dion Dublin, with Teddy Sheringham leading as captain.

For the Liverpool Reds, manager David James leads players Emile Heskey, Glen Johnson, John Arne Riise, Patrik Berger, Vladimir Smicer, Steve McManaman, Jason McAteer, Florent Sinama, John Durnin, David Thompson, Jermaine Pennant, Djibril Cisse, and Phil Babb, with Luis Garcia as captain.

For ticketing information on the match, click here.