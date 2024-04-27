Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Petrol station operators selling subsidised petrol and diesel who are threatened by fuel smuggling syndicates are urged to lodge police reports.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said if the issue involved fuel operating licences, it was under the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister (KPDN) and that fuel subsidy payments were managed by the Home Ministry.

“But if there exist any threats against petrol station operators, then it is under the jurisdiction of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“If there are any (threats), then the affected party has to lodge a police report for PDRM to take further action,” he said after attending the crime prevention carnival at Sri Sabah Flats in Cheras here today.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police have yet to receive any police report regarding such threats.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali revealed on Tuesday that there were petrol station operators being threatened by smuggling syndicates to continue selling subsidised diesel to them, and had been intimidated by gangsters and thugs. — Bernama

