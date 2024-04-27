KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — All parties are reminded to refrain from raising provocative issues, including those related to the 3Rs (religion, race, and royalty), which could cause tension during the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said everyone must adhere to the law, exercise restraint in their conversations during campaigning or speeches and ensure responsible communication on social media.

“Any elements that are destructive and unsuitable for a multi-ethnic society should be avoided and kept at bay,” he said after officiating the Crime Prevention Carnival at Flat Sri Sabah, Cheras, here today.

The one-day carnival held as part of Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, aimed to educate the local community about preventing crime.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin urged all police officers and personnel on duty during the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election to uphold professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has taken preliminary steps by meeting with the police personnel on duty to prepare for all eventualities during the by-election,” he said.

On the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao, Saifuddin, who is also the PH secretary-general, said Pang is the ideal candidate due to her academic background and work experience.

“I am confident the voters in Kuala Kubu Baharu will make an informed decision because this candidate is young, has significant work experience, is a Selangor native, possesses a strong educational background, and has prior experience serving in both the party and the government,” he said.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election will see a four-cornered contest between Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Pang Sock Tao (PH), Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), and Hafizah Zainudin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia).

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer. — Bernama