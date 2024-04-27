APRIL 27 — American academic Bruce Gilley has “run” back home.

“Run” is the word used by Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

“We haven’t said anything yet, he has run away. We are not even contemplating taking any form of action against him.

“Why did he run after that and make another statement saying that the situation is not safe? It is said that Malaysia practices Islamo-fascist, that is a very dangerous statement,” Zambry told reporters during his ministry’s Aidilfitri celebration on Friday (March 26).

“Home” is Portland State University where Gilley is a professor of political science.

“Home” is the United States (US) — where campus protests have led to arrests across the US.

The Washington Post on Friday (March 26) rounded up the campus arrests as follows:

Columbia University — more than 100 people were arrested on April 18;

Yale University — 60 people were arrested, including more than 40 students on April 22;

New York University — 120 people were arrested,also on April 22;

University of Minnesota — 9 protesters were arrested on April 23;

University of Texas at Austin — more than 50 people were taken into custody on April 24;

University of Southern California — more than 90 people were arrested, also on April 24;

Ohio State University — at least 8 were arrested, including 3 on April 25;

Emory University — at least 28 people were arrested, including 20 Emory “community members” on April 25;

Indiana University — 34 protesters were arrested, 28 who were affiliated with the university.

Students continue to maintain a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York April 26, 2024. — Reuters pic

The Post reported a day earlier (March 25) that clashes between pro-Palestinian protesters and police intensified at campuses across the country, as university officials aggressively cracked down on campus demonstrations against the Israel-Gaza war, leading to several arrests and tense standoffs with authorities. (Emphasis added)

Has there been such crackdowns in University of Malaya or campuses across Malaysia?

Have there been such arrests on Malaysian campuses, Bruce?

