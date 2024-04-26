SINGAPORE, April 26 — Singapore’s “turtle woman” Connie Tan is facing major challenges in planning to move her 700 or so turtles to a new purpose-built home in Khatib at the northern part of Singapore, after the contractor for the new site went bankrupt.

The time-frame for the project has blown out from an original estimate of 1.5 years to five years, with costs ballooning to more than S$1.8 million (RM6.3 million).

The estimated costs shown in her fundraising site include single- and double-storey housing for the turtles, filtration and utilities systems, as well as quarantine and food preparation areas.

Ms Tan, 53, also faces financial difficulties at the Live Turtle Museum Singapore that she runs at Yishun, the current home of the turtles, owing to a lack of visitors.

Nearby construction works have limited the amount of parking available at her museum, and have also led some people to believe that the museum was closed.

Caught in a tight spot, Ms Tan took to social media platform TikTok recently to appeal for more support so that the turtles could stay on and move to their new home when it is ready.

“I need help today because construction is all around me and there is nobody coming to visit us as everybody thought we are closed,” she said.

“So I needed social media to help me to inform people that I’m still open.”

Already, the response has been heartwarming, with more than S$54,000 donated to the museum.

“I’m so touched and you know what? I am not alone because I have everyone’s help,” she added with tears in her eyes.

Speaking with TODAY, she said that before her call for help on social media, almost every cent of her retirement fund had gone towards the construction of the new location but it still was not enough.

Despite the financial difficulties, Ms Tan said that she remains committed to her creatures and had not considered giving up on the museum or rehoming her turtles.

“What is not difficult? Yes, we have a lot of difficulties but if we don’t get through them, we will lose this little gem that Singaporeans can call their own.”

Ms Tan’s love of turtles dates back to her early childhood.

She recalled asking her parents for a dog but was not allowed to have one, so she resorted to “hiding” turtles and fish in containers under her bed when she was six years old.

She was eventually found out by her father who helped care for her turtles and Ms Tan’s love for the hard-shelled creatures only evolved.

Radiated tortoises are seen at the Live Turtle Museum Singapore in Yishun. — TODAY pic

What started as a small collection grew into the museum where they now call home. It was first set up at Chinese Garden in Boon Lay, but later moved to its current location at 81 Lorong Chencharu off Yishun Avenue 2.

The idea for the museum came about after her father suggested that they showcase her turtles for others’ enjoyment.

The father-daughter duo felt that it would be a good learning experience for young children to encounter turtles by being able to see, touch and interact with the various species of turtles.

“It’s especially fulfilling when I see children with special needs spending three to four hours here with their family and often refusing to leave,” she said.

“Their family members would talk to me and thank me for opening the museum because they would see a positive change in their child.”

In addition to her own collection of turtles, Ms Tan had accepted turtles from pet owners but she is now reluctant to do so given their motives.

“There was this woman who came to us three times, twice when we were at Chinese Garden and once when we moved here, with the same reason that she didn’t know her turtles would grow so big.

“She said that they were cute when they were small but not when they are big, so she wanted to donate them to me, but it is not a donation to give away your pets. Do you give away your child?”

Ms Tan is aware that some people online question the hygiene of the museum and make other criticism, but she takes it in her stride because she believes that the museum has a lot to offer visitors.

She added that she was not inclined to respond to people who said that the museum is “smelly and boring, because she questions their motives.

She also said: “If you tell me that an animal facility is not smelly, then I don’t know where you have been.”

As for those who commented on the alleged poor condition of her turtles, she said: “They are not in any position to gauge my turtles’ health and they do not see what goes on behind the scenes when the turtles are taken out for some sunlight.”

Still, Ms Tan acknowledged that the current facility is in need of some repairs, but she is “reluctant” to spend money to fix the place because she would rather spend it on the new facility.

“Current operational costs are already eating into the funds for the new place and it is dangerous especially when the money is already less than half of what we need.”

Since her video went viral, Ms Tan has received more than S$54,000 in donations and she is grateful for the help she has received so far.

As she works towards her goal of S$1.8 million, Ms Tan is aware that she may fall short and be forced to close the museum.

She desperately hopes this will not be the case and said: “We are a Singapore brand and if we close down, it will be heartbreaking and a loss to everybody.”

Anyone who wants to support the Live Turtle Museum Singapore may head to its fundraising site. — TODAY