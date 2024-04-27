HULU SELANGOR, April 27 — The Election Commission (EC) has set up two election campaign enforcement teams to monitor the activities of candidates contesting in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said in a statement today that all campaign materials and methods are permitted as long as they do not incite hatred, dissatisfaction, enmity, not racist or touched on religious sensitivities, including 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues and not violate the Election Offences Act 1954 and other laws.

“The EC hopes that campaigning will be conducted in a harmonious manner in accordance to the laws and regulations set,” he said, adding that candidates who have paid their deposit for campaigning materials were subject to local by-laws concerning displaying and distributing such materials containing candidate’s faces, party symbols and coalition party leaders.

Advertisement

“No limits have been set for pictures of political parties and coalition party leaders on campaign materials,” he said.

The campaigning period for the by-election began after the declaration of candidates earlier today, and will end on 11.59pm, May 10.

Four candidates, Pakatan Harapan’s Pang Sock Tao, Perikatan Nasional’s Khairul Azhari Saut, Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) are vying for the state seat vacated by the death of assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21.

Advertisement

The EC has set polling day for May 11 with early voting on May 7. A total of 40,226 registered voters are eligible to vote in the upcoming by-election. — Bernama