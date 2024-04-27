Advertisement

GUA MUSANG, April 27 — The Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Department recorded a total of 41 open burning cases in the district from early February until April 23, said chief Nor Azizi Che Noh.

He emphasised the need to avoid burning activities, especially in plantations, farms, and forests during this dry season, as these areas are highly susceptible to fires when exposed to any source of ignition.

“We urge plantation and farm owners to refrain from open burning during this transitional monsoon period,” he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event organised by the Lions Club in Bandar Baru today.

Nor Azizi also advised housewifes to prioritise safety during household chores, reminding them not to leave stoves unattended, as this could start fires.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that 10 areas in the Peninsula recorded a Level 1 or precautionary heatwave alert, which included Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, Tanah Merah, and Jeli in Kelantan.

The department forecasted daily maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days. — Bernama

