KOTA TINGGI, April 27 ― The federal government is currently considering a proposal to establish a hospital in the Pengerang area, stated Pengerang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had responded favourably to her proposal during a recent meeting, she told reporters at the Pengerang Parliamentary Aidilfitri open house last night.

She elaborated that the hospital would enhance healthcare accessibility for residents, a crucial need given Pengerang's fast-paced development driven by the Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) Project, alongside its status as a tourist destination.

Azalina, who is also a Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reforms), noted that the nearest health facility is the Kota Tinggi Hospital, which is approximately 50 kilometres away.

“We are concerned about any emergencies that may arise. While Rapid has the capability to transport patients to private hospitals or utilise helicopter services, it is subject to weather conditions and also relies on land transportation as well.

“I hope that if a large hospital cannot be established, at least an emergency and accident centre can be set up to handle emergencies,” she added.

Azalina had previously emphasised the need for a hospital in Pengerang to facilitate access to healthcare for residents, considering its considerable distance from existing government hospitals. ― Bernama