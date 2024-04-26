KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles can now be obtained at a slightly lower price in our market. Malaysia is the latest market to receive a price cut from the EV maker who has made a similar move in many of its major markets including the US, China, and Germany.

Tesla Model 3 Malaysia pricing

Starting from today, here is the pricing for Tesla Model 3 in Malaysia:

Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): RM189,000 RM181,000

Tesla Model 3 Long Range (LR) All-Wheel Drive (AWD) : RM218,000 RM210,000

As usual, do note that the pricing mentioned above is just for the vehicle alone. You need to add another RM1,700 on top of it to cover several additional charges such as delivery & administration, number plate, and order fees while you also need to consider other on-the-road registration fees.

Tesla Model Y Malaysia pricing

Likewise, here is the new pricing for Tesla Model Y in Malaysia starting from today:

Tesla Model Y RWD: RM199,000 RM191,000

Tesla Model Y LR AWD: RM246,000 RM238,000

Tesla Model Y Performance AWD: RM288,000 RM280,000

Just like the Model 3, the pricing we have listed above is just for the vehicle alone. There is an additional fee of RM1,700 attached to them for delivery & administration, number plate, and order fees while there are also other on-the-road registration fees that you need to pay.

No price drop for Model 3 Performance, add-ons

So, how about the Model 3 Performance that was made available in Malaysia just two days ago? Unfortunately, there is no price cut for this variant as it still starts at RM242,000.

Tesla also didn’t make any changes to the price of add-ons in Malaysia. For those who are not familiar with the way the company sold its EVs, you have to pay extra in order to get your Tesla with a different colourway, wheels, or enhanced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities.

Hence, the price for the Tesla add-ons in Malaysia is currently as below:

Solid Black / Deep Blue Metallic — RM5,000

Stealth Grey / Quicksilver (only for Model Y) — RM7,500

Ultra Red — RM11,000

Black & White Interior — RM5,000

Enhanced Autopilot — RM16,000

Full Self-Driving — RM32,000

19” Nova Wheels for Model 3 — RM7,500

20” Induction Wheels for Model Y — RM10,000

For more information, you can have a closer look at Model 3 and Model Y at Tesla Experience Centres in Cyberjaya and Pavilion Damansara Heights. If you are closer to Johor, you can check them out too at the Sunway Big Box in Iskandar Puteri.