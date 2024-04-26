KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles can now be obtained at a slightly lower price in our market. Malaysia is the latest market to receive a price cut from the EV maker who has made a similar move in many of its major markets including the US, China, and Germany.
Tesla Model 3 Malaysia pricing
Starting from today, here is the pricing for Tesla Model 3 in Malaysia:
Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD):
RM189,000 RM181,000
Tesla Model 3 Long Range (LR) All-Wheel Drive (AWD) :
RM218,000 RM210,000
As usual, do note that the pricing mentioned above is just for the vehicle alone. You need to add another RM1,700 on top of it to cover several additional charges such as delivery & administration, number plate, and order fees while you also need to consider other on-the-road registration fees.
Tesla Model Y Malaysia pricing
Likewise, here is the new pricing for Tesla Model Y in Malaysia starting from today:
Tesla Model Y RWD:
RM199,000 RM191,000
Tesla Model Y LR AWD:
RM246,000 RM238,000
Tesla Model Y Performance AWD:
RM288,000 RM280,000
Just like the Model 3, the pricing we have listed above is just for the vehicle alone. There is an additional fee of RM1,700 attached to them for delivery & administration, number plate, and order fees while there are also other on-the-road registration fees that you need to pay.
No price drop for Model 3 Performance, add-ons
So, how about the Model 3 Performance that was made available in Malaysia just two days ago? Unfortunately, there is no price cut for this variant as it still starts at RM242,000.
Tesla also didn’t make any changes to the price of add-ons in Malaysia. For those who are not familiar with the way the company sold its EVs, you have to pay extra in order to get your Tesla with a different colourway, wheels, or enhanced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities.
Hence, the price for the Tesla add-ons in Malaysia is currently as below:
- Solid Black / Deep Blue Metallic — RM5,000
- Stealth Grey / Quicksilver (only for Model Y) — RM7,500
- Ultra Red — RM11,000
- Black & White Interior — RM5,000
- Enhanced Autopilot — RM16,000
- Full Self-Driving — RM32,000
- 19” Nova Wheels for Model 3 — RM7,500
- 20” Induction Wheels for Model Y — RM10,000
For more information, you can have a closer look at Model 3 and Model Y at Tesla Experience Centres in Cyberjaya and Pavilion Damansara Heights. If you are closer to Johor, you can check them out too at the Sunway Big Box in Iskandar Puteri. — SoyaCincau