GEORGE TOWN, April 27 — Three new semiconductor companies are keen to invest in Penang with total investments of US$100 million (RM476 million), said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the three companies are China Wafer Level CSP Co (WLCSP), Ningbo SJ Electronics Co (SJE) and Wuxi AMTE Inc (AMTE).

Chow said the US$100 million investment, according to Blue Chip Venture Capital (BCVC) which played a pivotal role in attracting these strategic investments to the state, is set to bolster Penang’s growing integrated circuit (IC) design and advanced packaging ecosystem.

“WLCSP has revolutionised the semiconductor industry by developing innovative technologies and assist its customers in implementing high-volume manufacturing of semiconductor packages.

“SJE has extensive experience in materials and equipment as well as exceptional research and development capabilities, while AMTE is a leading provider of produced semiconductor manufacturing apparatus in China with its main products focalising on etching and film process equipment which is widely used in the front-end of semiconductor processing,” he said in press conference here, today.

Chow noted that signing of the Memoranda of Understanding with the semiconductor companies during KL20 Summit last week had laid the groundwork for this intention.

Responding to a call by former Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for the state to conduct a post-mortem after losing the IC design park to Selangor, Chow said Penang remains attractive to investors and he welcomed a meeting with Lim to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Blue Chip VC co-founder and chief executive officer Tim Chen said these collaborations mark another milestone in Penang’s semiconductor industry and they would take several months before they taking off.

“Together, they would create hundreds of job opportunities,” he said.

Also present were Oriza PE managing director Yao Hua, Gallizul Capital founder Steven Hsieh and Rigol Technologies chief executive officer Wang Ning. — Bernama